Ewige Wahrheit (FTAOL - From Truth And Other Lies)
From Truth And Other Lies
Published Yesterday

Alle, die ihr Leben gaben für die Wahrheit und Freiheit, stehen an unserer Seite.

Wir sind nur wegen ihnen hier.

Es liegt an uns weiter die Wahrheit zu sagen.


Die Idee zum Video kam durch einen Beitrag von Andreas.

https://t.me/ftaolr/1325


_

Viele Grüße,

FTAOL-Mirror


Unsere Kanäle

https://linktr.ee/fromtruthandotherlies


Musik:

Kent - Då Som Nu För Alltid - Damals wie heute für immer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bubOcI11sps

