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Learn How the Globalists Could Use a Nuclear False Flag to Start WW3
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43 views • April 16, 2022
Alex Jones breaks down how the globalists would use a nuclear false flag to push us into WW3.
Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/the-west-needs-wwiii-martin-armstrong-warns-theres-no-return-to-normal-here/
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Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/the-west-needs-wwiii-martin-armstrong-warns-theres-no-return-to-normal-here/
Get Yours Today At Cost & Help Support The Infowar!
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