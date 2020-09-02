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ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΟΥΣ ΚΛΩΝΟΥΣ των αστερων του διαδικτυου!
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454 views • September 02, 2020
ΟΛΟΙ ΜΑΖΙ ΟΙ ΚΛΩΝΟΙ ΤΩΝ ΑΣΤΕΡΩΝ ΤΟΥ ΔΙΑΔΙΚΤΥΟΥ ΣΤΗΝ ΕΚΠΟΜΠΗ
ΧΑΜΠΕΡ ΡΕΖΙΛ με τον Λουκά Κίνια!
Όταν η γελοιότητα κατακλύζει την εποχή μας χάνοντας η μάνα το παιδί και το παιδί την μάνα ΕΡΧΕΤΑΙ Η ΣΑΤΙΡΑ ΝΑ ΤΗΝ ΜΑΖΕΨΕΙ και να την βάλει στον ...πάγκο της!😉ΕΥΛΟΓΗΜΕΝΟΣ Ο ΜΗΝΑΣ ΣΕΠΤΕΜΒΡΙΟΣ!
ΧΑΜΠΕΡ ΡΕΖΙΛ με τον Λουκά Κίνια!
Όταν η γελοιότητα κατακλύζει την εποχή μας χάνοντας η μάνα το παιδί και το παιδί την μάνα ΕΡΧΕΤΑΙ Η ΣΑΤΙΡΑ ΝΑ ΤΗΝ ΜΑΖΕΨΕΙ και να την βάλει στον ...πάγκο της!😉ΕΥΛΟΓΗΜΕΝΟΣ Ο ΜΗΝΑΣ ΣΕΠΤΕΜΒΡΙΟΣ!
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