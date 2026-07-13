SMALL BUSINESS COLLAPSE! - Mass Bankruptcies Shake The Markets!

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Josh Sigurdson talks with Mark Gonzales about the bankruptcy epidemic hitting countless small businesses in the United States. Chapter 11 filings among small businesses are up 50% from last year! This will lead to serious consequences.





When we are dealing with an affordability crisis due to inflation, war, employment and more, seeing all competitive small businesses crumble will lead to larger monopolies that can handle the red tape of government.





This will lead to further unemployment and therefore less spending which means a domino effect of epic proportions.





We already reported last week on the stats showing 50% of adults under 30 still live with their parents.





If people ignore this and sit on their hands, it will eventually catch up to them. It already is when you pay at a grocery store. It is crucial people prepare outside of banks and fiat. This house of cards is falling and the end of the road is the WEF agenda of "owning nothing" and being controlled by technocratic enforcements.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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