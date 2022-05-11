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Briefing by Russian Defense Ministry - 10:30, May 11, 2022 - English, Full Text
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100 views • May 11, 2022
Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry
▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.
✈️💥During the night, operational-tactical and army aviation have hit 93 assets, including 2 command posts, 69 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration, as well as 3 ammunition depots of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
💥Missile troops and artillery units have hit 407 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration, destroying 13 command posts, 4 positions of Osa-AKM anti-aircraft missile systems and 14 ammunition depots.
▫️The attacks have resulted in the elimination of more than 280 nationalists and up to 59 armoured and motor vehicles.
💥Russian air defence means have shot down 9 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles: 4 near Balakleya in Kharkov Region, 3 near Rubezhnoe in Lugansk Region, 1 near Snake Island and 1 Bayraktar-TB2 near Arkhangelskoe in Nikolaev Region overnight.
📊In total, 164 Ukrainian aircraft and 125 helicopters, 807 unmanned aerial vehicles, 302 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,998 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 360 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,455 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,808 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.
▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.
✈️💥During the night, operational-tactical and army aviation have hit 93 assets, including 2 command posts, 69 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration, as well as 3 ammunition depots of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
💥Missile troops and artillery units have hit 407 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration, destroying 13 command posts, 4 positions of Osa-AKM anti-aircraft missile systems and 14 ammunition depots.
▫️The attacks have resulted in the elimination of more than 280 nationalists and up to 59 armoured and motor vehicles.
💥Russian air defence means have shot down 9 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles: 4 near Balakleya in Kharkov Region, 3 near Rubezhnoe in Lugansk Region, 1 near Snake Island and 1 Bayraktar-TB2 near Arkhangelskoe in Nikolaev Region overnight.
📊In total, 164 Ukrainian aircraft and 125 helicopters, 807 unmanned aerial vehicles, 302 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,998 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 360 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,455 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,808 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.
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