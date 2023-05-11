EPOCH TV | Unvaxxed Brazil President Gets Home Raided, Aides Arrested in Vaccine Probe

EPOCH TV | Facts Matter with Roman BalmakovUnvaxxed Brazil President Gets Home Raided, Aides Arrested in Vaccine Probe: Exclusive Interview
Brazil just went through historical elections, with profound implications not only for the country itself, but also for the United States, the Western Hemisphere, and a large part of the world. This two-part original documentary series by NTD Brazil and The Epoch Times investigates foreign interest in the Brazilian elections and Latin America’s new turn into hard leftism.
The series, described by former Foreign Minister of Brazil Ernesto Araújo as “fundamental” goes into rarely shared facts that can shed light not only on much of what is seen in Latin America and Brazil, its largest regional power—but also on phenomena directly related to American’s everyday life, organized crime in the United States and more.
Brazil: A Last Stand in the Americas | Documentary
Watch on EpochTV - Brazil: Last Stand in the Americas 👉 https://ept.ms/3MddpTz
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.