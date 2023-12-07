Create New Account
A Very Important Question To ALL PALESTINIANS!
KevinJJohnston
Millions, if not billions of people are ranting and raving all over the planet about Palestine. They are uttering the same phrases that the media wants them to utter and they are doing so and at bizarre fashion. The question that I have for everybody is, if Palestine and the people of Palestine are so wonderful, why did they vote for Hamas to rule over them in 2007?

I very much am looking for answers from all of you. Please answer in the comments.

www.FreedomReport.ca

