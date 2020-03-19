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Shelter In Place*ID 2020 Mandatory V'S & Ch^ipping*Spring Breakers Defy Social Distancing*
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76 views • March 19, 2020
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Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support!
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/18/world/coronavirus-news.html
https://id2020.org/projects#programs
https://twitter.com/Partisangirl/status/1240454267867025408
https://www.globalresearch.ca/coronavirus-causes-effects-real-danger-agenda-id2020/5706153
https://www.fox5ny.com/news/california-preparing-for-worst-case-scenarios
https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/2020/03/17/oc-health-officials-set-to-close-dine-in-restaurants/
https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/cloudatlas-900x447.jpg
https://www.disclosurenews.it/en/vaccination-microchip-id2020/
https://strangesounds.org/2020/03/italy-coronavirus-death-coffins-church-bergamo-475-day.html
https://www.thehour.com/news/article/White-House-coronavirus-plan-aims-to-send-2-000-15140061.php
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/mar/16/not-for-sale-anger-in-germany-at-report-trump-seeking-exclusive-coronavirus-vaccine-deal
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/claudiakoerner/2020-presidential-candidates-vaccines-measles-health
https://www.cnn.com/2019/04/26/politics/donald-trump-measles-vaccines/index.html
https://www.politico.com/story/2019/04/26/trump-vaccines-measles-crisis-1290720
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/claudiakoerner/2020-presidential-candidates-vaccines-measles-health
https://detroit.cbslocal.com/2020/03/18/people-put-christmas-lights-back-up-as-sign-hope-amid-coronavirus-fears/
https://apnews.com/c161afff751e36d0cac4b59760288eb5
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8125045/Spring-breakers-partying-St-Patricks-Day-South-Beach.html
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/latest-news/britain-braced-coronavirus-lockdown-london-21714296
https://news.trust.org/item/20200318230135-xexq3
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/florida-governor-refuses-shut-down-beaches-amid-spread-coronavirus-n1162226
https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/public-global-health/488178-human-biosecurity-emergency-declared-in-australia
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1240314705475964929
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1240388899232452608
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1240437246156734466
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1240394152233361409
https://dnyuz.com/2020/03/18/im-a-doctor-in-britain-were-heading-into-the-abyss/
https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/18/politics/mario-diaz-balart-coronavirus/index.html
https://www.wsj.com/articles/grocery-delivery-strains-to-meet-voracious-demand-11584533936
https://news.yahoo.com/merkel-calls-coronavirus-biggest-challenge-since-ww2-183130387.html
https://www.militarytimes.com/news/coronavirus/2020/03/18/heres-the-latest-national-guard-mobilizations-by-state/
https://www.pahomepage.com/news/liquor-store-boarded-up-in-luzerne-county/?utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook_Eyewitness_News_WBRE_WYOU
https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/jpmorgan-now-expects-global-depression-second-quarter
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/16-among-brazilian-delegation-met-trump-now-have-coronavirus
https://twitter.com/Jan_mers/status/1240343340467531777?s=20
https://www.ecodibergamo.it/stories/bergamo-citta/defunti-in-altre-citta-per-la-cremazionemezzi-dellesercito-trasportano-le-bare_1345643_11/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/03/fbi-threatens-shutdown-of-gun-purchase-background-checks-as-massive-surge-in-sales-creates-backlog/
https://imgur.com/84OnwrX
Please Subscribe & Share!
For As Little As $1 A Month Get First Looks At Exclusive Videos The Won't Be On YouTube & Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please Subscribe to our second channel EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! On
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support!
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/18/world/coronavirus-news.html
https://id2020.org/projects#programs
https://twitter.com/Partisangirl/status/1240454267867025408
https://www.globalresearch.ca/coronavirus-causes-effects-real-danger-agenda-id2020/5706153
https://www.fox5ny.com/news/california-preparing-for-worst-case-scenarios
https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/2020/03/17/oc-health-officials-set-to-close-dine-in-restaurants/
https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/cloudatlas-900x447.jpg
https://www.disclosurenews.it/en/vaccination-microchip-id2020/
https://strangesounds.org/2020/03/italy-coronavirus-death-coffins-church-bergamo-475-day.html
https://www.thehour.com/news/article/White-House-coronavirus-plan-aims-to-send-2-000-15140061.php
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/mar/16/not-for-sale-anger-in-germany-at-report-trump-seeking-exclusive-coronavirus-vaccine-deal
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/claudiakoerner/2020-presidential-candidates-vaccines-measles-health
https://www.cnn.com/2019/04/26/politics/donald-trump-measles-vaccines/index.html
https://www.politico.com/story/2019/04/26/trump-vaccines-measles-crisis-1290720
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/claudiakoerner/2020-presidential-candidates-vaccines-measles-health
https://detroit.cbslocal.com/2020/03/18/people-put-christmas-lights-back-up-as-sign-hope-amid-coronavirus-fears/
https://apnews.com/c161afff751e36d0cac4b59760288eb5
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8125045/Spring-breakers-partying-St-Patricks-Day-South-Beach.html
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/latest-news/britain-braced-coronavirus-lockdown-london-21714296
https://news.trust.org/item/20200318230135-xexq3
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/florida-governor-refuses-shut-down-beaches-amid-spread-coronavirus-n1162226
https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/public-global-health/488178-human-biosecurity-emergency-declared-in-australia
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1240314705475964929
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1240388899232452608
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1240437246156734466
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1240394152233361409
https://dnyuz.com/2020/03/18/im-a-doctor-in-britain-were-heading-into-the-abyss/
https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/18/politics/mario-diaz-balart-coronavirus/index.html
https://www.wsj.com/articles/grocery-delivery-strains-to-meet-voracious-demand-11584533936
https://news.yahoo.com/merkel-calls-coronavirus-biggest-challenge-since-ww2-183130387.html
https://www.militarytimes.com/news/coronavirus/2020/03/18/heres-the-latest-national-guard-mobilizations-by-state/
https://www.pahomepage.com/news/liquor-store-boarded-up-in-luzerne-county/?utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook_Eyewitness_News_WBRE_WYOU
https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/jpmorgan-now-expects-global-depression-second-quarter
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/16-among-brazilian-delegation-met-trump-now-have-coronavirus
https://twitter.com/Jan_mers/status/1240343340467531777?s=20
https://www.ecodibergamo.it/stories/bergamo-citta/defunti-in-altre-citta-per-la-cremazionemezzi-dellesercito-trasportano-le-bare_1345643_11/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/03/fbi-threatens-shutdown-of-gun-purchase-background-checks-as-massive-surge-in-sales-creates-backlog/
https://imgur.com/84OnwrX
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