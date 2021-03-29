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Double Negative T-Cells and Therapeutic Cancer Treatment - Jong Bok Lee and Li Zhang Share Their Insights
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10 views • March 29, 2021
What are new therapeutic oncology techniques? Recent studies show that a new frontier of T-cell therapy may be the future of the field. Listen in to find out:
What is a double negative T-cell?
How T-cells can be effective in fighting certain forms of cancer
Can the therapeutic use of T-cells span more than just Leukemia?
Li Zhang and Jong Bok Lee join the conversation and share their recent discoveries about the efficacy of T-cells in fighting Leukemia.
T-cells have many beneficial properties to the human body but can also cause problems if they are not controlled. Among the promising traits are the anti-cancer and anti-viral properties, but they can also cause anti-immune disorders and grafted organ rejections.
The possibilities of future use in cancer detection and prevention alongside use in other forms are promising. Double negative T-cells' ability to target tumor cells vs. normal cells makes them ideal for both pre- and post-chemotherapy patients.
For more information and access to studies, search for double negative T-cells on your preferred search engine.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
What is a double negative T-cell?
How T-cells can be effective in fighting certain forms of cancer
Can the therapeutic use of T-cells span more than just Leukemia?
Li Zhang and Jong Bok Lee join the conversation and share their recent discoveries about the efficacy of T-cells in fighting Leukemia.
T-cells have many beneficial properties to the human body but can also cause problems if they are not controlled. Among the promising traits are the anti-cancer and anti-viral properties, but they can also cause anti-immune disorders and grafted organ rejections.
The possibilities of future use in cancer detection and prevention alongside use in other forms are promising. Double negative T-cells' ability to target tumor cells vs. normal cells makes them ideal for both pre- and post-chemotherapy patients.
For more information and access to studies, search for double negative T-cells on your preferred search engine.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
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