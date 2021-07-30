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"Dit is de Jingguang Tunnel voor en
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11 views • July 30, 2021
"Dit is de Jingguang Tunnel voor en na de record overstroming. De 4 kilometer lange tunnel stond vol met auto's toen de overstroming begon. Getuigen zeggen dat de tunnel binnen 5 minuten onder water stond.
Vanaf vandaag staat de Chinese politie niemand meer toe om de tunnelingangen te filmen."
22 juli 2021
Zhengzhou Stad
Vanaf vandaag staat de Chinese politie niemand meer toe om de tunnelingangen te filmen."
22 juli 2021
Zhengzhou Stad
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