ALEX JONES [3 of 4] Wednesday 5/29/24 • MIKE ADAMS SITUATION UPDATE & SUING BIG TECH CENSORSHIP • Infowars

PUTIN WARNS WEST WANTS NUCLEAR WAR AS JURY BEGINS DELIBERATIONS IN TRUMP’S NY SHOW TRIAL

This is an absolute must-watch/listen/share edition of The Alex Jones Show! Dr. Peter McCullough joins Alex Jones LIVE on-air to reveal shocking new revelations in the ongoing Covid nightmare saga. Also, constitutional attorney Robert Barnes breaks down latest developments on Trump’s kangaroo trial in New York!

Arriving in-studio is Health Ranger Mike Adams to discuss how the people are fighting back against the Big Tech censorship industrial complex. Also, economist Kirk Elliott breaks down what to expect in tomorrow's world economy!





