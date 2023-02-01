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robertgouveia Twitterfiles15 The Russian Bots LIE Hamilton 68 Creates Fake Russian Threat
Robert Gouveia Esq. @RobertGouveiaEsqhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=90j55RTLngU
https://rumble.com/v27x8wp-twitter-files-15-hamilton-68-creates-fake-russian-threat.html
https://odysee.com/@WatchingTheWatchers:8/twitter-files-15-hamilton-68-creates:7
https://www.facebook.com/robertgouveiaesq/videos/592141796093189
Twitter Files 15: Hamilton 68 Creates Fake Russian Threat