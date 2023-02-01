robertgouveia Twitterfiles15 The Russian Bots LIE Hamilton 68 Creates Fake Russian Threat
Robert Gouveia Esq. @RobertGouveiaEsqhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=90j55RTLngU
https://rumble.com/v27x8wp-twitter-files-15-hamilton-68-creates-fake-russian-threat.html
https://odysee.com/@WatchingTheWatchers:8/twitter-files-15-hamilton-68-creates:7
https://www.facebook.com/robertgouveiaesq/videos/592141796093189
Twitter Files 15: Hamilton 68 Creates Fake Russian Threat
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.