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TASA - Aug 30, 2021 - 4) The God of all lies, twisting, deception, and manipulation - Justice Anna Webinar
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70 views • September 13, 2021
The Bond criminals believes in the God of all lies. Their main strategy is lying, lying, and more lying. Twisting, deception, and manipulating the words, a GMO injection is calling it "vaccine" using deception and lying through their fake News channel. The World Bank for example is their main front for lying, breaching trust, exploiting religions, politicians, governments, nations, and everything they touch. So, those criminals can't be liable for anything they said, simply because what ever they say is a lie upon deception upon fraud. Hell is waiting to consume all lairs. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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