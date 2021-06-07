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Worlds Most Vaccinated Country Suffers COVID Outbreak Proof That Vaccines Caused The COVID
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512 views • June 07, 2021
An interesting watch. Don't know whether it caused COVID but the vaccine surely did not stop anyone from getting COVID. These so called vaccines can cause many problems for those who received them, and could also play apart to any future health problems when you won't be able to say that it was the vaccinations.
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