Two Christians seeing 1111 out of body experience

You might have to turn up the volume a little to hear this incredible story of this man's out of body experience. I have bought a new mic for our next video.We were shooting another 11:11 video when two people walked by. I asked them if they have been seeing 11:11 and when they told me that they were Christians I told them I know I felt God when I saw you guys and the rest is history.Don't forget to like our videos so we can get the true message out of what 11:11 means. Also don't forget to tell someone to tell someone that the Father is announcing the Second Coming of His Son Jesus at the Rapture at 11:11.Join our forum and share your 11:11 experience.Invite us to speak at your church or function.See you in a city near you.Ranger out!