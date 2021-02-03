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Two Christians seeing 1111 out of body experience
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103 views • February 03, 2021
You might have to turn up the volume a little to hear this incredible story of this man's out of body experience. I have bought a new mic for our next video.
We were shooting another 11:11 video when two people walked by. I asked them if they have been seeing 11:11 and when they told me that they were Christians I told them I know I felt God when I saw you guys and the rest is history.
Don't forget to like our videos so we can get the true message out of what 11:11 means. Also don't forget to tell someone to tell someone that the Father is announcing the Second Coming of His Son Jesus at the Rapture at 11:11.
Join our forum and share your 11:11 experience.
[email protected]
Invite us to speak at your church or function.
See you in a city near you.
Ranger out!
We were shooting another 11:11 video when two people walked by. I asked them if they have been seeing 11:11 and when they told me that they were Christians I told them I know I felt God when I saw you guys and the rest is history.
Don't forget to like our videos so we can get the true message out of what 11:11 means. Also don't forget to tell someone to tell someone that the Father is announcing the Second Coming of His Son Jesus at the Rapture at 11:11.
Join our forum and share your 11:11 experience.
[email protected]
Invite us to speak at your church or function.
See you in a city near you.
Ranger out!
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