Inspiring God In Men For The Win

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Thomas Paine vs the Founding Fathers: How the Founding Fathers took on attacks against Christianity. Enemies Foreign and domestic. Thomas Paine was a citizen of England who came to America to learn the secrets of her goodness, copy them, write them down. Then in his book "Age of Reason" purposed to destroy the foundation of the country that made it Great. Christian principles built on the gospel of Jesus Christ. In the end he failed in his mission to destroy America and bring it back under British Rule. Thomas Paine died alone buried in disgrace in a cow pasture. He could not return home failing in his assignment.