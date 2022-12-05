John Hewlett: PROSECUTE NOW

Hewlett has been involved with Red Pill Expo since its beginning, is on the board of directors, and is a longtime compatriot of Red Pill Expo’s founder, G. Edward Griffin.





He is also involved with an organization called Rally for Liberty, whose legal and legislative arm is PROSECUTE NOW. PROSECUTE NOW is using the judicial system to not only hold accountable elected and appointed officials for their massive criminal behavior, especially regarding the pandemic, but also to fight for transparency — to discover and expose what happened, why, and who is responsible, to keep it from happening again. They also seek monetary relief for the millions who have been injured by “patented bioweapons marketed as novel viruses and injections.”





When those responsible for such atrocities are held accountable and punished, not only will it help to deter further bad behavior, but it will greatly encourage people who believe that nothing ever happens and that nothing can be done.





