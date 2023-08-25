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Self Limiting Beliefs & Changing Your Identity for Health and Energy Shifts | Brad Carlson #20
Cultivated Change
Cultivated Change
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25 views • August 25, 2023

Brad Carlson is a certified health and spiritual coach who underwent a personal transformation, shedding 50 pounds and then embarked on a profound journey of self-discovery.

Connect with Brad

https://www.facebook.com/brad.carlson.3726


 Brad's journey through holistic health, yo-yoing weight Loss, and being more energetic weaved through P90X and many well known fitness programs with short lived success until he shifted his "being" and approach to who he DID want to identify with instead of working out of fear and who he didn't want to be.

Brad utilizes and teaches methods to discovering the three most common self-limiting beliefs and how belief systems need to be the core of identity transformation. Now, he is dedicated to guiding others on their transformative path, empowering them to rediscover their true selves and lead healthier, more fulfilling lives.

Show notes: 00:00:00 Intro
00:02:07 The 40,000 ft view
00:05:05 The Missing Piece to Weight Loss
00:11:00 Consciously Choosing Your Path
00:20:15 The 3 Self-Limiting Beliefs
00:26:30 Uncovering Programming
00:31:31 Finding Your Why
00:39:00 Creative Power
00:45:30 How to turn off autopilot
00:54:30 Training for longevity vs an event

Keywords
healthidentitylimiting beliefs
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