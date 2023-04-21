Copyright © Doug Addison.
Posted as past of HKP: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/the-lord-is-moving-2/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "In this episode of Spirit Connection, I give you details of what season we are in and how important prayer is right now.
In fact, I’m repeating last week’s episode because it outlines a very powerful way to pray to help you clear out old issues in your life!"
