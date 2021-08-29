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Irish Dr Gerard Waters Refuses to Give COVID Experimental Jabs or Tests
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472 views • August 29, 2021
Dr Gerard Waters: "Don't Get the Vaccine. Implanting Viral RNA Into Your DNA is Fundamentally Wrong. This covid HOAX was brought to give us a "vaccine."
Brave Dr Waters, REAL human being and doctor - not corrupt, counting evil Pharma's money deathcare worker lying, being silent and killing people.
We need more doctors like Gerard Waters!
excerpt from Iconoclast Roundtable with Dr. Gerard Waters, Dr. Marcus De Brun, Stock market investor, Graham Neary, Barrister at Law, Tracey O’Mahony and Biochemical Engineer and Complex Problem Solving Specialist, Ivor Cummins.
Brave Dr Waters, REAL human being and doctor - not corrupt, counting evil Pharma's money deathcare worker lying, being silent and killing people.
We need more doctors like Gerard Waters!
excerpt from Iconoclast Roundtable with Dr. Gerard Waters, Dr. Marcus De Brun, Stock market investor, Graham Neary, Barrister at Law, Tracey O’Mahony and Biochemical Engineer and Complex Problem Solving Specialist, Ivor Cummins.
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