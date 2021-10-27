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Steve Kirsch: 41x under-reporting means 650k+ deaths in US
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82 views • October 27, 2021
“My analysis shows that two independent stopping conditions have already been triggered for all three COVID vaccines in the US. Each stopping condition has been validated in the scientific peer-reviewed literature: The vaccines have killed > 150,000 Americans. The vaccines kill more people than they save for all age groups” -- Steve Kirsch (older article, so numbers are lower, https://www.skirsch.io/vaccine-resources/)
https://t.me/StormIsUponUsJM
https://www.skirsch.io/vaccine-resources/
https://t.me/StormIsUponUsJM
https://www.skirsch.io/vaccine-resources/
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