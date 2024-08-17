Derek Johnson & Gene Decoding the Military Operation to Restore Our Republic

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US Military veterans Derek Johnson & Gene Decode join Lisa Michaels on Accountability News to reveal the mysteries behind the global military operation to restore our Republics both here in the US and around the world.
Please follow, comment & share
Twitter/X @Lisa4OR1st
Truth Social @LisaMichaels
WeGo.Social @ConservativeLisa
https://wego.social/ConservativeLisa
Bitchute Conservative_Lisa https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZOpkiHRekD0R/
Rumble AccountabilityShow
https://rumble.com/user/AccountabilityShow
Please Shop at My Sponsor My Pillow to support "Accountability News"