Weekend at Biden's

🤡 A Weekend at Biden’s, or how yesteryear’s comedy is becoming this year’s reality.

The clip shows how Democrats are trying to revive a corpse into being the US President. It’s hard for anyone in the country to take him seriously. Marty Makary, a British-American professor at Johns Hopkins University, says that old Joe has all the signs of progressing dementia. There’s no hope for improvement – the guy can’t even last through a 15-minute briefing. Even among democrats, there are loud whispers and demands for Biden to retire.

Adding:

☢️💥 Biden is the only one who can order the use of US nuclear weapons, and according to the report, he struggles to recall facts and details, so the question of accidental nuclear war caused by the US has been sounding even louder recently, said the Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Popov to "Izvestia."





