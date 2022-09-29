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Doctors UNITE To Handle Jab Aftermath: Global Medical Crisis Declaration Over Bioweapon Shots
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407 views • September 29, 2022

Good doctors are coming together to FIGHT the vaccine crisis!

James Roguski joins to detail the coalition of doctors from around the globe who are declaring a "medical state of emergency" against the vaccines!

STOP THE SHOTS!

Check out Roguski's SubStack for important dates and details on the WHO and the doctor coalition: http://JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive

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Mirrored - Stew Peters TV

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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