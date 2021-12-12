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MRS - Making Revelation Simple - The Rapture of the Church: When will it occur?
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80 views • December 12, 2021
This study looks at the seven Feast Days that God appointed to the Jewish people in the Book of Leviticus. We will examine which Feast Days have been fulfilled in the life of Jesus and which Feast Days are yet to be fulfilled. We will look at scriptural clues to when the Rapture will occur.
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