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Are We Chosen (Part 2) See description also
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31 views • March 17, 2022
I tried to fit all these text but cannot so please read them for yourself.
1 Samuel 3:1-10 KJV
Exodus 3:1-12 KJV
John 10:27-28 KJV
Acts 9:1-15 KJV
John 10:4-5
Ephesians 1:4-6
Jeremiah 1:5
Well I did a part 3 and I do not think God wants me to share that as I seem to have deleted it, when I taught I saved it. I guess it is revealing too much.
1 Samuel 3:1-10 KJV
Exodus 3:1-12 KJV
John 10:27-28 KJV
Acts 9:1-15 KJV
John 10:4-5
Ephesians 1:4-6
Jeremiah 1:5
Well I did a part 3 and I do not think God wants me to share that as I seem to have deleted it, when I taught I saved it. I guess it is revealing too much.
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