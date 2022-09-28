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OUR PERSECUTION BEGINS..! Fednow Starts Sept 15 and will be complete by July 2023.
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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193 views • September 28, 2022

OUR PERSECUTION BEGINS! Fednow Starts Sept 15 and will be complete by July 2023.


1,945 views Sep 6, 2022 This video is non monetized as all my video's are. The video will explain how Christians and anyone else, will not be allowed to buy or sell without it and it is starting in mid September, 2022 and by somewhere in May or July of 2023, it will be complete. No man will be able to buy or sell without this MOTB.

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3dYIO...

The above link is Lael Brainard announcing the incorporation of Fednow in America.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BaY4X...

The above link shows you that the US treasury is already a part of Fednow.


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Kathy K

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHh39PhPTYnMZN7oPivp7Hw/videos

Keywords
biblecommunismpropagandaunaiscripturenwo1984agenda 21transhumanismdystopiamasksfeudalismplandemiccovid hoax
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