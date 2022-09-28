OUR PERSECUTION BEGINS! Fednow Starts Sept 15 and will be complete by July 2023.
1,945 views Sep 6, 2022 This video is non monetized as all my video's are. The video will explain how Christians and anyone else, will not be allowed to buy or sell without it and it is starting in mid September, 2022 and by somewhere in May or July of 2023, it will be complete. No man will be able to buy or sell without this MOTB.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3dYIO...
The above link is Lael Brainard announcing the incorporation of Fednow in America.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BaY4X...
The above link shows you that the US treasury is already a part of Fednow.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Kathy K
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHh39PhPTYnMZN7oPivp7Hw/videos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.