Feds say these banned firearms are for battlefields, and may go to Ukraine





The Liberal government has outlawed another 324 firearm varieties — guns it says belong on the battlefield, not in the hands of hunters or sport shooters.





The move follows the May 2020 ban of 1,500 makes and models of firearms, a number that grew to more than 2,000 by November of this year as new variants were identified.





The latest prohibition of hundreds more, announced Thursday, follows expressions of concern from gun-control advocates that many assault-style firearms were not covered by the 2020 ban.





The measure came on the eve of the 35th anniversary of a gunman’s murder of 14 women at the École Polytechnique in Montreal.





Marc Lepine Real name





Gamil Rodrigue Liass Gharbi; October 26, 1964 – December 6, 1989) was a Canadian-Algerian mass murderer from Montreal, Quebec. On December 6, 1989, he murdered fourteen women and wounded another ten women and four men[note 1] in what is known as the École Polytechnique massacre. It took place at the École Polytechnique de Montréal, an engineering school affiliated with the Université de Montréal.[1][2]





Muslims vandalize plaque for victims of mass shooting by son of Muslim migrant, worst in Canadian history: 2019





“Four men have been arrested after a memorial plaque was commemorating the École Politechnique massacre was vandalized.” These are the names of the four men: Ahmed Sido, Muhammed Nanaa, Abduallah Al-Mosuli, and Adnan Al Noumayri.





'That’s extortion': Ontario mayor refuses to pay $5,000 fine for not flying Pride flag





The mayor of Emo, Ontario is fighting back after a tribunal of the Ontario Human Rights Commission (OHRC) fined his township $10,000 and himself $5,000 for not flying a “Pride” flag during Pride month in June 2020.





Immigrants in Canada sent $12 billion worth of remittances abroad in 2023





Canada’s economy continues to see a substantial financial drain as over $12 billion was sent abroad last year in remittances, primarily by immigrants supporting families in their home countries.





The ‘Trump Effect’: Why the 1987 hit song ‘YMCA’ is topping charts again





The 1970s disco anthem “YMCA” has experienced an unexpected resurgence, thanks to Donald Trump.





The classic hit saw a huge revival in the lead-up to and after the election, becoming a campaign favourite for US President-elect Donald Trump.





