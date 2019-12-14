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Katerina's Kostaki Prophetic Speech on Cosmic Changes and Greece of Now (English subs)
ACADEMY OF INNER LIGHT
ACADEMY OF INNER LIGHT
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30 views • December 14, 2019
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The Municipality of Haidari and the Technosfaira Group-Team of Greek Artist and Cultural Creators organized the 4th Artistic Exhibition entitled "Starring at Greece of Now...".
The Exhibition took place in the amphitheater of the Town Hall of Haidari
A series of events were held along with the Exhibition on Friday 11th May to Tuesday 15th May 2012.
Spiritual author Katerina Kostaki participated in this Exhibition on Sunday 13th May 2012.
Katerina Kostaki is an intuitive, visionary author, poetess,f reelancer, video creator and mentor.
More info on the author and her work could be found in her Official webpage : http://www.academyofinnerlight.com
Official webpage on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/authorkaterinakostaki
Amazon Page:https://www.amazon.com/Katerina-Kostaki/e/B005VBDUI2
Join our private spiritual and metaphysical group on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/groups/academyofinnerlight
Keywords
spiritualityearth changeskaterina kostakiacademy of inner lightcosmic changesspiritual teachings
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