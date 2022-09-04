Worldwide Supplier For MMS with HCL 4% Activator & Lugols Iodine 5% Solution: http://www.sacredpurity.com





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WARNING Do not take Supplements Whilst Taking MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution)





So many people that take MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) get amazing detox and healing results from taking this powerful oxidant agent but there is also a lot of people who do not. But why is it that some people get great results from taking MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) whilst others do not?





Well, one of the common reasons why is because there is a lot of people who take supplements alongside MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) and many supplements inactivate MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) which stops it from working when taking it internally for healing.





In this video I go into great depth on everything mentioned above, I also teach you how to determine if any supplements you are taking will inactivate MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) and much more around this specific topic so you can educate yourself on how to use MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) without inactivating it so you can get the full amazing effects it can provide you with.





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