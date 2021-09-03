© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NANOBOTS DELIVER SPERM TO EGG
Follow
1
Share
Report
135 views • September 03, 2021
In order to help “POOR SWIMMERS”, scientists developed “SPERMBOTS” that can deliver healthy sperm to an egg. The tiny metallic helices are just large enough to fit around the tail of a sperm. Their movements can be controlled by a magnetic field and lab testing showed they can deliver sperm to an egg for potential fertilization.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.