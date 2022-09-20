SCO Summit 2022: First in-person Meeting Since the Ukraine invasion Between Xi and Putin

https://gnews.org/post/p1njd8eca
09/15/2022 After Putin and Xi’s last meeting in Beijing in late January on the sidelines of the Olympics, where Xi announced a No-Limits Russia-China friendship, Russia has launched an invasion of #Ukraine, while China’s relations with the West have deteriorated over Taiwan tensions. The two separate events have pushed the countries further from the West, but have brought them closer to one another.
