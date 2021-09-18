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Massed Police march to Downing Street - WorldWide Freedom Protest 18.09.21
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150 views • September 18, 2021
As we did not move on in a hurry, they sent in more police after the riot squad (TSG) has allready arrived. I think it was meant to be intimidating, but it didnt work.
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