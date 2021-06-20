Jesse Watters_ 'The Fauci era is officially over

Every time they said "trust the science" or "trust the experts" what they really meant was "trust Anthony Fauci".



But liberal icon Dr.Fauci lied to Congress and the American people. And, we have all had to deal with the consequences of his lies.



Despite all the warnings of the Wuhan Labs lack of security and their scientists loyalty to the CCP, Dr. Fauci funded risky coronavirus gain of function research with American taxpayer's money at the Wuhan Lab.



Then Dr. Fauci, the msm, and big tech worked to cover up the possibility that SARS-CoV-2 was always a bioweapon created in that very same Wuhan Lab.



Fauci locked the whole country down instead of just the elderly. Democrats used that fear to change election laws around the country adding 35 million mail-in ballots from 2016.

https://t.me/cjtruth316/7017