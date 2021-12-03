PREDICTIVE PROGRAMMING 1999 VIDEO GAME OMIKRON OWNED BY MICROSOFT AND BILL GATES

IS ANYONE REALLY SURPRISED THAT BILL GATES HAD A VIDEO GAME CREATED FOR MICROSOFT WINDOWS CALLED ‘OMIKRON’ IN 1999 ABOUT DEMONS HARVESTING

In 1999, a video game called Omikron: The Nomad Soul was released for Microsoft Windows and later Dreamcast. It was an adventure game developed by Quantic Dream and published by Eidos Interactive in collaboration with singer David Bowie.

As if happening on cue from a Higher Power, (amen, brother, amen!) today comes the news that in 1999 Bill gates and Microsoft released a game called ‘Omikron’ that revolved around demons pretending to be human, and go around harvesting human souls. Bill Gates pretends to be human, Mark Zuckerberg pretends to be human, and the list goes on ad nauseum. File this article under Predictive Programming when you’re done reading it.



“But in the days of the voice of the seventh angel, when he shall begin to sound, the mystery of God should be finished, as he hath declared to his servants the prophets.” Revelation 10:7 (KJB)



Bill Gates has been rabidly pro-vaccine for a little over 20 years, right around the time that ‘Omikron’ first came out, and over the decades he was worked tirelessly to vaccinate every human on earth, whether they need it or not. His dreams finally came true with the help of Operation Warp Speed under Donald Trump, and today we see Bill Gates exploiting the relatively mild Omicron COVID variant to inflict a global vaccine mandate on the whole of humanity.