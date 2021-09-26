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Supplements Revealed Episode 6
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34 views • September 26, 2021
We’d be willing to bet you’ve never heard of some of what’s talked about in this episode.
Case in point, you’ll hear from Tyler Lebaron. His background?
Biochemistry and physiology. His specialty? He researches hydrogen gas. Yeah, we were surprised too.
But wait until you hear of some of his findings and what it has to do with supplements. It’s incredible, and so encouraging.
Meet Loren Israelsen, she will talk about regulations, testing, standardization protocols and efforts to bring greater safety to the industry.
This is a big deal, and the cause of so much confusion and concern, and she lays it all out on the table and really clarifies things.
We’ll also hear from Trina Felber. Wait till you hear what she does for skin and mouth/gum health, and how she uses clay to heal the body! It’s been a vital healing agent for centuries and it’s making a comeback in a big way.
And Patrick Sullivan Jr. joins us and goes deep on magnesium.
Case in point, you’ll hear from Tyler Lebaron. His background?
Biochemistry and physiology. His specialty? He researches hydrogen gas. Yeah, we were surprised too.
But wait until you hear of some of his findings and what it has to do with supplements. It’s incredible, and so encouraging.
Meet Loren Israelsen, she will talk about regulations, testing, standardization protocols and efforts to bring greater safety to the industry.
This is a big deal, and the cause of so much confusion and concern, and she lays it all out on the table and really clarifies things.
We’ll also hear from Trina Felber. Wait till you hear what she does for skin and mouth/gum health, and how she uses clay to heal the body! It’s been a vital healing agent for centuries and it’s making a comeback in a big way.
And Patrick Sullivan Jr. joins us and goes deep on magnesium.
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