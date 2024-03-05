Will Google Fire 20% of Staff, or is it time to SELL my Shares after Witnessing the ROT

The rot within Google is evident by their Gemini AI product, which was infused with Wokeness. Will they fire a large part of their staff, especially their diversity, inclusion, and equity department, or will they succumb to the new competitive pressures of AI, taking market, share from church, cloud, and rumble as a competitor to YouTube?
#google #woke #AI #gemini #googleshares
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.