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Is The Germ Theory Still Valid? - Dr. Andrew Kaufman
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80 views • June 18, 2020
MIRRORED from The Conscious Resistance
Derrick Broze sits down with Dr. Andrew Kaufman to discuss his beliefs on terrain theory vs germ theory, exosomes, and what this means in relation to COVID-19.
Find Kaufman's work:
https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/
Derrick Broze sits down with Dr. Andrew Kaufman to discuss his beliefs on terrain theory vs germ theory, exosomes, and what this means in relation to COVID-19.
Find Kaufman's work:
https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/
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