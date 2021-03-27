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3-digit algorithm Part 1: Any 3 digits + new cases for news on COVID-19?
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51 views • March 27, 2021
A rare phenomenon has been documented by various internet users: the ability to search for any 3-digit number plus "new cases" and bring up a result for each 3-digit number from 1-999.
Here we begin a scientific exploration of this phenomenon to try to prove it false. If the falsification of this phenomenon is not possible, we will have to look for other theories for its explanation, which we will do in the next video.
This paper can be viewed and downloaded in formal academic format here:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/10v1Q2gUmVW_oENHevo2sIEiGKoffST5i/view?usp=sharing
All code is included for replication or falsification by other researchers.
Here we begin a scientific exploration of this phenomenon to try to prove it false. If the falsification of this phenomenon is not possible, we will have to look for other theories for its explanation, which we will do in the next video.
This paper can be viewed and downloaded in formal academic format here:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/10v1Q2gUmVW_oENHevo2sIEiGKoffST5i/view?usp=sharing
All code is included for replication or falsification by other researchers.
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