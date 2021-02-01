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CDC Issues Double-Masking Order – Enforced Through Criminal Penalties ( MORE INSANITY )
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70 views • February 01, 2021
CDC Issues Double-Masking Order – Enforced Through Criminal Penalties
( MORE INSANITY )
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCnOUt5JxHb7M1EGHUwDGdw
QUOTE ,, If you want a vision of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face - forever. George Orwell
( MORE INSANITY )
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCnOUt5JxHb7M1EGHUwDGdw
QUOTE ,, If you want a vision of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face - forever. George Orwell
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