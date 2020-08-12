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The END of America ~ Peter Schiff Gives His Forecast.
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55 views • August 12, 2020
Economist Peter Schiff joins Mark Dice to discuss his forecast for the economy, the importance of gold and silver, and his assessment of Bitcoin.
Peter Schiff's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/SchiffRe...
"Peter Schiff Was Right" https://youtu.be/sgRGBNekFIw
Euro Pacific Capital's website: https://www.europac.com/
Peter Schiff's book, The Real Crash: https://www.amazon.com/Real-Crash-Ful...
Peter Schiff's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/SchiffRe...
"Peter Schiff Was Right" https://youtu.be/sgRGBNekFIw
Euro Pacific Capital's website: https://www.europac.com/
Peter Schiff's book, The Real Crash: https://www.amazon.com/Real-Crash-Ful...
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