(MIAC Podcast) Earth Resonance Frequency and Deep Field Harmonics

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Kate Hart the Radical Gardener Prepping for the City Dweller! Easy step by step solutions for Urban Gardening with David DuByne of ADAPT 2030 discuss Education & Preparation for the Grand Solar Minimum and coming Earth Changes.
Changing frequency of the Schumann Resonance & Earth Resonance
Deep Field Harmonics in healing 7.83 Hz
Sacred Geometry in Ancient Cultures and Myths
Numerology 3,6,9 and Ancient China’s Big Dipper Cult
Moving in cycles of the Ages, Gold, Solver Iron and Indian Vedas
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Content Created & Produced by David DuByne http://www.oilseedcrops.org