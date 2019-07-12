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(MIAC Podcast) Earth Resonance Frequency and Deep Field Harmonics
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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83 views • July 12, 2019
(AUDIO PODCAST) Earth Resonance Frequency and Deep Field Harmonics

Kate Hart the Radical Gardener Prepping for the City Dweller! Easy step by step solutions for Urban Gardening with David DuByne of ADAPT 2030 discuss Education & Preparation for the Grand Solar Minimum and coming Earth Changes.

Changing frequency of the Schumann Resonance & Earth Resonance
Deep Field Harmonics in healing 7.83 Hz
Sacred Geometry in Ancient Cultures and Myths
Numerology 3,6,9 and Ancient China’s Big Dipper Cult
Moving in cycles of the Ages, Gold, Solver Iron and Indian Vedas
Radical Gardener YouTube Channel

Radicalgardener.net

Katehart.com

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Content Created & Produced by David DuByne http://www.oilseedcrops.org
Keywords
newschangesgrandminimumsolareartheventschangeclimatecoolingextremeglobalwarmingweatheranimalcrisisbehaviordavidupdateadapt2030extremeweathergrandsolarminimumanomalieseddydubyne
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