WHEN YOU LIE FOR A LIVING 🃏 THE VIEW PLAYS OUT THE RACE CARD ❌ GETS DECLINED

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https://www.fox4news.com/news/karmelo-anthony-trial-evidence-released
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Sunny Hostin of The View decides to give her legal expert breakdown of the Austin Metcalf and Karmelo Anthony trial.
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Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6p9lM7DOPb0
And this isn't the biggest bunch of idiocy: There's something SERIOUSLY WRONG with these people...
Dr Umar Johnson claims Austin Metcalf fell onto the knife held by Karmelo Anthony
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WYdjxu7IMuk
Dr. Umar SNAPS DEFENDING Karmelo Anthony, Talks Austin Metcalf Dad’s Rant & 35 Years - Full Episode
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b66pQJpI3Es
Some of you may not have the time or patience, or have a YouTube account in order to comment; this video will be reposted here on Saturday