5 Years of "Truther" LIES Unraveled In One Video!

IMT2030 6G-BAN-IOT-IonT-IoBnT-MC-IOE Biosensing With Sound, Terahertz, Visible Light Communication/LED FOR THE BIODIGITAL CONVERGENCE IEC(SEG12)2030 AGENDA!





Ethical and societal challenges of the approaching technological storm [Blockchain, nano,IoBnT

25-07-2022 "Supported by the arrival of 5G and, soon 6G, digital technologies are evolving towards an artificial intelligence-driven internet of robotic and bionano things. The merging of artificial intelligence (AI) with other technologies such as the internet of things (IoT) gives rise to acronyms such as 'AIoT', 'IoRT' (IoT and robotics) and 'IoBNT' (IoT and bionano technology). Blockchain, augmented reality and virtual reality add even more technological options to the mix. Smart bodies, smart homes, smart industries, smart cities and smart governments lie ahead" https://www.europarl.europa.eu/thinktank/mt/document/EPRS_STU(2022)729543

European 🇪🇺 Union

Scalable Localization-enabled In-body Terahertz Nanonetwork





"The main scientific goal of the ScaLeITN project was to propose a terahertz-operating in-body nanonetwork that features localization and two-way communication capabilities" https://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/893760/reporting

Here Is The EvidenceTo Prove That Covid-19 Was Not A "Health Incident" but only a GLOBAL United Nations ITU-NNI-NSF Agenda To Push Through 6G Internet of Bio-NanoThings-Nanonetworks with the "lipid nanoparticls" to Connect The Human Body (Biological) With The Digital World (Biodigital Convergence Per. Policy Horizons Canada Website) ("Exploring biodigital convergence : what happens when biology and digital technology merge?" Canaidian Government)

Time stamp 13.30min ARRC Seminar Series - Prof. Ian F. Akyildiz





Ian F Akyildiz " in terms of bio-nano-things these are for the health applications I did alot of research on that in the last 15 years um bio-nano-scale-machines these are for injecting into the body and always monitoring the health problems and that is also going really well with these COVID VACCINES its going in that direction these MRNA's are nothing but small scale nao-machines they are programmed and then they are injected in the internet of nano-scale-things and those will be part of 7G and beyond"

Inside the Body's Future: How Bio-NanoThings Will Change Disease Detection Ian F Akildiz ITU-IEEE-NSF NYUAD Institute Nov. 26, 2024

Talk by Prof Ian F Akyildiz on 6G and Beyond The Future of Wireless Communications Systems

A peek into the deep (CONVERGENCE) towards 6G | ITU-JFET Ian F Akyildiz

Videos Webinars By one of the most famous scientists in the field of telecommunications, Prof. Ian F. Akyildiz

IAN F. AKYILDIZ

Truva Inc. , USA

Wireless Commu5G/6G Wireless SystemsIntelligent SurfacesNano-scale and Molecular CommunicationUnderwater and CubeSats Com

Ian F Akyildiz International Telecommunications Union-United Nations Journal On Future & EVOLVING TECHNOLOGIES (ITU-JFET) https://www.google.com/search?q=itu+j+fet+ian+f+akyildiz&sca_esv=f29961f6c43f873e&sxsrf=ADLYWIId7VkxWfbnzR8lmhrBYp08wPnweg%3A1733251112837&ei=KFBPZ6LkMqXO0PEP36DB2Qk&oq=itu+jfet+ian&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIgxpdHUgamZldC