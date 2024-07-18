BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Rock Almighty. Like A Straight Shot Of Christ-Centered Motivation?
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
45 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • 9 months ago

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

It would be awesome for you to share, like, rumble and give a thumbs up (or down to) this video!

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam".


We dive deep into motivation and encouragement today! With the events of the past week and the fear that these events can bring, it's okay to feel fear. After all we are humans (although superhuman once we are born again. More on that at some other time), we don't operate in fear. Faith is our engine. Let's rock!


Video credits:

WHO IS JESUS? ᴴᴰ | Christian Motivation

Grace, Grit & Love

@GraceGritLove

https://www.youtube.com/@GraceGritLove


"Revelation" by John Rich featuring Sonya Isaacs

Put John Rich on your playlist

@ Appple Music - https://apple.co/4d48nDJ

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/468hNeY

johnrich

@johnrichmusic

https://www.youtube.com/@johnrichmusic


Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul.

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven and Earth.

Now streaming on US Sports Radio

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday

Keywords
godchristjesuschurchpastorjohn richpreacherussportsnetworkussportsradio
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy