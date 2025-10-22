BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

President Trump is the president of peace - Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent - blah, blah,...
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1328 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 21 hours ago

"President Trump is the president of peace..." - Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

“President Putin has not come to the table in an honest and forthright manner, as we’d hoped. We will be announcing a substantial increase in sanctions against Russia — one of the largest packages ever imposed on the Russian Federation.”

To help you understand what Scott Bessent meant.

Translation from “Trump admin dumbass” to plain English:

“We tried to bully Russia into doing what we wanted, but they wouldn’t cave and just repeated the same stance they’ve always had. Now we’re pissed, Trump’s ego is bruised, and we’re resorting to our old trick — more sanctions, just like we did in our first presidential term.”

Adding: 

The U.S. Treasury has announced new sanctions against Lukoil and Rosneft, targeting key pillars of Russia’s energy sector.

The Trump administration is trying to bully Russia into a ceasfire, without addressing the root causes of the conflict.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy