"President Trump is the president of peace..." - Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

“President Putin has not come to the table in an honest and forthright manner, as we’d hoped. We will be announcing a substantial increase in sanctions against Russia — one of the largest packages ever imposed on the Russian Federation.”

To help you understand what Scott Bessent meant.

Translation from “Trump admin dumbass” to plain English:

“We tried to bully Russia into doing what we wanted, but they wouldn’t cave and just repeated the same stance they’ve always had. Now we’re pissed, Trump’s ego is bruised, and we’re resorting to our old trick — more sanctions, just like we did in our first presidential term.”

Adding:

The U.S. Treasury has announced new sanctions against Lukoil and Rosneft, targeting key pillars of Russia’s energy sector.

The Trump administration is trying to bully Russia into a ceasfire, without addressing the root causes of the conflict.