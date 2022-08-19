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3 Powerful Herbs for High Blood Pressure - Home Remedies & Health Coach Certification - Arukah.com
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147 views • August 19, 2022
Just this week I received another testimony that this herbal formula helped someone reduce their blood pressure meds in half, which helped with energy, headaches, and libido! The CDC has stated that 50% of adults in the U.S. deal with high blood pressure, a.k.a. Hypertension. Most of them are unaware that they even have this condition. Many people are in the dark about what causes high blood pressure to begin with. In this lesson I talk about 3 powerful herbs for lowering blood pressure, plus an herbal formula that thousands of people around the world have used to help them with hypertension, and I also talk about additional resources for understanding the risk factors and root causes of high blood pressure, and more natural ways to lower high blood pressure with herbs, supplements, diet & lifestyle changes. Get the resources at: https://arukah.com/blog/hypertension Become the healer of your home & your community, and build a profitable online health coaching business. Get started now at: https://arukah.com/freeSHOW LESS
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