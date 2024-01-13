Create New Account
Arquivos Secretos da KGB - Dublado - O Melhor Documentário Sobre OVNI
Oculto Revelado - A Verdade
Published Saturday

O Melhor Documentário Sobre OVNI. Conheçam alguns registros da maior organização de inteligência que já houve no mundo, a inteligência soviética.

Agências americanas armazenaram informações sobre OVNIs. O mesmo fizeram os seus homólogos atrás da Cortina de Ferro. Soldados, cientistas e espiões pintam um quadro perturbador da campanha secreta da KGB.

Keywords
ovnisespiritualidadeuniverso

