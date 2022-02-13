Miles Guo: The CCP has changed the rules of the Olympics via fabrication and deception

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2/11/2022 Miles Guo: What are the implications of the Eileen Gu incident? The CCP has changed the rules of the Olympics via fabrication and deception. This is exactly the same as the 76 lawsuits filed against me in the US by the CCP