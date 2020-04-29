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DOCTOR ERICKSON'S FULL WUHAN/CCP/CORONAVIRUS BRIEFING
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24 views • April 29, 2020
Further to my recent suspicions about some of the "experts" now advising Trump during the corona "event", comes now a 4 minute video with confirmation and more re. Dr. Fauci. Retweet & share.
THEN CAME TRUMP & DC CORRUPTION SPAWNS WAR ON TRUMP
EVIDENCE GROWS THAT THE LEFT'S WAR ON TRUMP IS HIS WAR ON THE DECADES OF DC CORRUPTION. THEY'RE SCARED...AND SHOULD BE!
https://www.brighteon.com/53278e9b-c1ee-4676-b1ab-c6bb43101129
THEN CAME TRUMP & DC CORRUPTION SPAWNS WAR ON TRUMP
EVIDENCE GROWS THAT THE LEFT'S WAR ON TRUMP IS HIS WAR ON THE DECADES OF DC CORRUPTION. THEY'RE SCARED...AND SHOULD BE!
https://www.brighteon.com/53278e9b-c1ee-4676-b1ab-c6bb43101129
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